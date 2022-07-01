Friday, 1 July 2022

'Serious concerns' for missing woman

    Karena Herron. Photo: Police
    The family of a woman reported missing in Christchurch have serious concerns for her well-being.

    Karena Herron, 40, was last seen in Sockburn about 4pm on Wednesday, a police spokesperson said.

    Yesterday police and family members made a public appeal asking anyone who may have seen her to phone 111. 

    "Police and Karena’s family have serious concerns for her well-being," the spokesperson said.

    Herron drives a black Honda CRV and may have travelled to Oamaru.

    If you have seen Herron or have information that may help locate her, call 111 and quote event number P051077441.

