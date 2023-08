The serious crash unit is investigating a crash between a car and an electric scooter near central Christchurch this morning.

The crash happened just after 6.45am near the intersection of Avonside Drive and Linwood Avenue.

Police and fire crews working at the scene. Photo: Geoff Sloan

Avonside Drive is closed and motorists are advised to take an alternate route.

- Geoff Sloan, Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air