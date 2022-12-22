Serious crash at top of Porters Pass

At least one patient has been airlifted to a nearby hospital, following a serious car crash in rural Canterbury.

Another patient has also been treated, Fire and Emergency has confirmed, after a single vehicle crashed on State Highway 73, West Coast Rd, in Selwyn.

Police said they were called to the crash at roughly 5.30am. Earlier they said initial reports of the crash suggested serious injuries.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Simon Lyford said fire units from Springfield and Sheffield responded to the crash.

The incident involved one car. He said police and ambulance were also in attendance and treated two patients.

One was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

Lyford said the crash’s exact location was at the top of Porters Pass, just before Lake Lyndon.

The road in question has been reduced to one lane. Lyford said police are currently managing traffic.

“There’s no real detours, so they’ll be trying to open the road back up as quickly as possible”