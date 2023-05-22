Monday, 22 May 2023

Updated 12.00 pm

'Serious incident' involving tree in Christchurch park

    Emergency services were called to Hagley Park on Monday morning. Photo: NZ Herald
    Emergency services are responding to what’s been described as a serious incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

    Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are all on the scene.

    Photographs from the scene show a large tree which appears to have fallen, near an arborists’ truck.

    Police have not given any further details about what has happened.

    A person could be seen sitting on the ground being comforted by police.

    Photo: RNZ
    The arborist company, Treetech, and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.

    WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.

     - additional reporting RNZ

    NZ Herald