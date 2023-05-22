'Serious incident' involving tree in Christchurch park

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Emergency services are responding to what’s been described as a serious incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park.
Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are all on the scene.
Photographs from the scene show a large tree which appears to have fallen, near an arborists’ truck.
Police have not given any further details about what has happened.
A person could be seen sitting on the ground being comforted by police.
The arborist company, Treetech, and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.
WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.
- additional reporting RNZ