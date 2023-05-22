'Serious incident' involving tree in Christchurch park

Emergency services were called to Hagley Park on Monday morning. Photo: NZ Herald

Emergency services are responding to what’s been described as a serious incident in Christchurch’s Hagley Park.

Police, Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John are all on the scene.

Photographs from the scene show a large tree which appears to have fallen, near an arborists’ truck.

Police have not given any further details about what has happened.

A person could be seen sitting on the ground being comforted by police.

Photo: RNZ

The arborist company, Treetech, and Christchurch City Council had no comment to make.

WorkSafe has been contacted for comment.

- additional reporting RNZ