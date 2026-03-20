Seriously hurt woman had stab wounds: police

A seriously injured woman was found in Christchurch on Thursday night with what police say appear to be stab wounds.

Police are investigating after they were called to Worcester St, between Latimer Square and Barbadoes St, about 10pm.

They were responding to reports a person had received "wounds consistent with being stabbed", Detective Sergeant Ben Rolton from Christchurch Metro CIB said in a statement.

"The woman was transported to Christchurch Hospital by ambulance where she underwent surgery.

"A scene guard was in place overnight, and a scene examination is taking place today.

"Police are making enquiries into the circumstances of the incident and working to identify who is responsible."

-Allied Media