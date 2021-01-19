Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Servo inferno: Three in car when fuel ignited

    Emergency services were called to the Bay View BP on Friday night after a large fire broke out. Photo: Kelly Bray
    Three people were inside a car when a bucket of fuel inside the car ignited at a Hawke's Bay petrol station, starting a massive forecourt inferno, police have confirmed.

    Eastern District criminal investigations manager Detective Inspector Rob Jones said police had been reviewing evidence from the blaze at BP Bay View, which included extensive CCTV footage from just before and after the fire.

    "A review of the CCTV indicates a bucket containing fuel ignited while inside a vehicle which was stationary and parked adjacent to a set of the petrol pumps at the service station."

    Nearby residents were evacuated about 9.30pm on Friday, as the fire engulfed the State Highway 2 station, about 9 kilometres north of Napier.

    He said police had spoken to a number of people, including three people in the stationary vehicle and a person in a vehicle which was parked immediately behind it.

    The police investigation was still ongoing.

    Once this was completed and police had reviewed the Fire and Emergency New Zealand report, they would be in a position to determine whether charges are to be filed, he said.

    Jones said on Saturday the fire was thought to have been "accidental".

    "The entire service station forecourt was alight within minutes and it is nothing short of a miracle that nobody was injured or killed."

    He thanked those who had provided footage or links to footage in support of the ongoing investigation.

