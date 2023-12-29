Seven injured in Tasman crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Seven people have been injured in a car crash in Tasman, causing road closures.
The crash involving two vehicles was reported about 4.50pm, a police spokesperson said.
Police confirmed State Highway 60 is closed at Bronte, near the intersection of Bronte Rd.
One person has serious injuries while six others have minor injuries.
Diversions are in place, however motorists should expect delays while the scene is cleared.