Seven more Covid deaths; 18,699 new cases

Seven more people have died with Covid-19, the Ministry of Health says, signalling a milestone as the country's death toll since the beginning of the pandemic passes 100.

The latest deaths bring New Zealand's Covid-19 death toll to 105

There is a slight drop off in cases today with a new 18,699 confirmed with Covid - but 853 people are in hospital with the virus. Seventeen are in ICU or high dependency unit care.

There were 20,989 new cases yesterday.

The ministry said there were 848 new cases in the Southern DHB area today, and eight people in hospital.

Most of the deaths reported today were in the North Island, the ministry confirmed.

"Of these deaths, three occurred in the Auckland region, and one each in Bay of Plenty, MidCentral, Wellington and Canterbury.

"The total number of publicly reported Covid-19 related deaths to date is now 105.

"Of the people who have died that we are announcing today, one person was in their fifties, two were in their 70s, two were in their 80s, and two were in their 90s. Four were male and three were female.

"Out of respect for affected families, we will be making no further comment."

The new cases are in (PCR & RAT): Northland (670), Auckland (6,077), Waikato (1,700), Bay of Plenty (1,247), Lakes (496), Hawke’s Bay (730), MidCentral (667), Whanganui (162), Taranaki (462), Tairāwhiti (377), Wairarapa (169), Capital and Coast (1,545), Hutt Valley (937), Nelson Marlborough (424), Canterbury (2,028), South Canterbury (118), Southern (848), West Coast (32); Unknown (10).

There are 16 new cases identified at the border.

The total number of active community cases (now deemed as being identified in the past 10 days but not yet classified as recovered) is 206,288,

Confirmed total cases (including those who have recovered) is now 346,621.

Isolation changes

As of 11.59pm last night, the isolation period for cases and household contacts was reduced from 10 to seven days.

The ministry stated that this change applied to anyone who was isolating at the time of the change.

"If you test positive for Covid-19, you are required to isolate for seven days," the ministry said. "You do not need to be retested after your initial positive result.

"If you still have symptoms after seven days, stay home until you feel better and then wait another 24 hours.

"If you are a household contact and you have done a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) on both days 3 and 7 of the isolation period of the first COVID-19 positive person in your house, and both tests are negative, you can leave isolation on day 8 if you are well.

"If you are a household contact and return a positive RAT result while isolating, you will need to isolate for a further 7 days and wait till 24 hours after you are symptom free. Other household members do not have to reset their isolation and can leave isolation on day 8, the same day as the first case can leave isolation, provided they have returned negative RAT results and are not symptomatic."

The ministry said that if you have tested negative, but still feel sick or symptomatic, they "strongly" advised people to follow public health guidance and "stay home and away from public places, work and other social gatherings to keep others and yourself safe".

The ministry also urged those who completed Rapid Antigen Tests to submit their positive result.

Last week, medical and virus experts said they feared the true extent of the Omicron strain's spread in New Zealand might not be known because some Covid-19 positive people weren't recording their test results.

"If you test positive with a rapid antigen test, it's essential you register your positive result," the ministry said.

"You can register in My Covid Record. If you cannot access My Covid Record, call 0800 222 478.

"As of yesterday, parents and caregivers can choose to use My Covid Record to report rapid antigen test results for children under 12 and other family members.

"We want to acknowledge and thank people for reporting their results. Registering your positive result is important. It's the best way to give public health officials an overview of case numbers in particular areas of New Zealand, to help determine the best spread of public health resources. It's also important if your condition worsens and you require additional healthcare."