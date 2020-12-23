The Ministry of Health has announced there has been seven new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation in the last two days.

There are no new cases in the community.

The cases announced today are:

One case arrived on 13 December from South Africa via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 14 December from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch. Further information has found this is an historical case and is not included in the total number of active cases reported.

One case arrived on 15 December from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 15 December from the Czech Republic via the United Arab Emirates. This person tested positive following the onset of symptoms around day 6 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 17 December from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 17 December from the United States. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 17 December from the United Kingdom via Qatar. This person tested positive at routine testing around day 3 and has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Seventeen previously reported cases have now recovered. The were now a total number of 49 active cases in New Zealand. The total number of confirmed cases was 1 772.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date was 1,381,545.

At the last update on Monday, the Ministry announced five new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation.

On Monday the Ministry of Health said health authorities in the UK were in communication with other authorities around the world including New Zealand about the emergence of the strain, known as the B.1.1.7 strain.

It had not been seen in New Zealand cases to date.