Seven new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation - Ministry

The Ministry of Health has announced seven new Covid-19 cases in managed isolation.

There are no new cases in the community.

Of the new border cases:

One case arrived on 14 December from the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day 12 and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 22 December from India. The person was tested on day six as they were a contact of a previously reported case. They have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

Two cases, travelling separately, arrived on 24 December from India via the United Arab Emirates. Both tested positive at routine testing around day three and have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 24 December from the United States. The person tested positive at routine testing around day three and has been transferred to quarantine in a facility in Christchurch.

One case arrived on 25 December from London via Singapore and was tested on day two as they were symptomatic. The person has been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.

One case arrived on 28 December from the United States and was tested on day one as they were symptomatic. The person is in the Auckland quarantine facility.

Eight previously reported cases have now recovered. The total number of active cases in New Zealand is 49. The total number of confirmed cases is 1795.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date is 1,398,932.

Officials last provided an update on Sunday, reporting there had been 16 new cases in the previous four days, 15 of which were at the border.

The other case was a historical one, which had been in the community seven months ago and under investigation before it was confirmed.

The historical case was a person, based in Christchurch, who returned a weak positive in May.

The person was in close contact with a family member who recently returned from overseas and who was self-isolating at home - before MIQ facilities had been established.

The person fully recovered in May and is now being recorded as a community case. The investigation has formally been closed.

Summer events

The Ministry said there were no restrictions on large events because New Zealand was at Alert Level 1, but warned people to stay vigilant to ensure they could continue to enjoy summer without restrictions.

This meant people not attending events if they were feeling unwell.

Those symptoms could include:

a new or worsening cough.

fever (at least 38˚C)

shortness of breath.

a sore throat.

sneezing and runny nose.

temporary loss of smell.

"If you begin to experience any Covid-19 symptoms at an event, don’t stick around, take yourself home."

"Immediately contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453 or your health professional who can advise whether you should be tested.

"If you are advised to get a test, please do so; do not wait to get tested. Testing is free."

People were also asked to use the NZ COVID Tracer App and check in on all public transport, or keep a record of the times and route you took to get to the event.

Practice good hygiene by washing or sanitising your hands regularly, particularly upon entering and leaving the event. Sneeze or cough into your elbow.

Man dies in Auckland managed isolation facility

A man who recently arrived from overseas has died while in managed isolation at a hotel in downtown Auckland.

Authorities have confirmed the 63-year-old died at the Grand Millennium Auckland yesterday but had not displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

Police confirmed they were notified of the sudden death yesterday afternoon and that it appeared to be related to a medical event.