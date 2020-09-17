Seven new Covid cases in managed isolation

There are seven new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, all recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

There are no new community cases.

In a media release the Ministry of Health said with the exception of one arrival from Uzbekistan, all the new cases were detected as a result of day 3 testing and are now in quarantine.

They are:

- a woman in her 30s who arrived from the US on September 12 and was in managed isolation in Wellington.

- a man in his 60s who arrived from India on September 12 and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

- a man in his 30s who arrived from India on September 12 and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

- a woman in her 20s who arrived from India on September 12 and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

- a man in his 40s who arrived from Indonesia on September 12 and was in managed isolation in Christchurch.

- a child aged between 1 and 4 years who arrived from India on September 12 and was in managed isolation in Hamilton.

- a woman in her 50s who arrived from Uzbekistan on 14 September. She was tested in Hamilton after appearing symptomatic.

There are four people in hospital with Covid -19 - one each at Auckland City and North Shore hospitals and two in Middlemore. All are in isolation on a ward. There are no cases in ICU.

There are 54 people linked to the community cluster who remain in the Auckland quarantine facility, which includes 23 people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and their household contacts.

Earlier today it was confirmed that security has been bolstered at a Rotorua managed isolation hotel after a man escaped through a fenced area.

The man was missing for half an hour from the Sudima Rotorua hotel late last night.

He was reported missing at 11pm yesterday - sparking a search by NZ Defence Force staff.

Police are now investigating the incident and checking CCTV security footage to establish where the man went during that time.

"However, indications are that he did not move beyond the immediate area," head of Managed Isolation and Quarantine air commodore Darryn Webb said today.

It appears the man escaped through a fenced area.

New Zealand's 25th Covid death was confirmed yesterday and there was one new case at the border - a woman in her 30s who arrived from Dubai on September 9 and is in managed isolation.

The woman is linked to three border cases announced earlier this week.

The man who died was Nigel Te Hiko, whose brother Alan also died from the virus two weeks earlier.

It is believed that Nigel, aged 54, had contracted Covid from Alan, who had worked at the Americold facility in Auckland.

Isolation escapes

July 4

Suzanne Marie Derrett, 43, allegedly scaled two fences at the Pullman Hotel in Auckland's CBD and made off on foot. She was located by authorities nearly two hours later, two blocks away on Anzac Ave.

July 7

A 32-year-old man in managed isolation at Auckland's Stamford Plaza slipped through a gap in fencing around the smoking area. He went on a 70-minute excursion, which included shopping at a central city Countdown supermarket, where he took selfies in the aisles. He returned to the hotel, and then tested positive for Covid-19 the next day.

July 9

Queenstown man Martin James McVicar, 52, broke out of the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. McVicar allegedly cut through fence ties and walked 10 minutes to buy beer and wine. He was jailed at Spring Hill Prison and charged with failing to comply with Covid-19 public health laws. He was also charged over intentional damage to a television at the hotel.

July 24

Five people escaped from Distinction Hotel in Hamilton. A 37-year-old woman and three young people were found and detained around 8pm that night, and the fifth, a 17-year-old boy, was arrested in Auckland at 4.40am the following day.