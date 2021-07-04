Sunday, 4 July 2021

Seven new Covid cases in MIQ

    There are no community cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, and seven in managed isolation.

    The number of active cases in isolation is 32, with four previously reported cases now recovered.

    The Ministry of Health provided the numbers in an update this afternoon.

    The ministry said the transtasman travel bubble pause with South Australia, ACT, Tasmania and Victoria would lift at 11.59pm tonight.

    The travel pause for Western Australia, Northern Territory, New South Wales and Queensland is still in place and will be reviewed on Tuesday.

    In the case of the Australian traveller in Wellington, officials have confirmed 2710 people have been identified as contacts, 98 percent of whom have returned a negative result.

    The man visited Wellington between 19 and 21 June.

    Six remaining people are being actively followed up by contact tracing teams.

