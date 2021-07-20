Seventh Michael Hill jewellery store heist in 12 months

Police were hunting this man after Michael Hill's West City Mall store was burgled earlier this month. Photo: NZ Police

Police are investigating the seventh crime at a Michael Hill jewellery store in the past 12 months.

The latest burglary, at its Pukekohe store on King St, happened just after 12.30am on Sunday when a group of offenders forced their way into the store.

It is the seventh heist targeting a Michael Hill jewellery store in the past year.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Michele Gillespie said a "quantity of jewellery" was stolen, with the burglars fleeing the area afterwards.

The burglary comes after a robbery at the West City Mall, Henderson, where two men took "a large amount" of jewellery, along with a number of other items - including bags and personal belongings.

Police were analysing CCTV footage of the Pukekohe burglary but anyone with information is urged to call police on 105 quoting the file number 210719/3057.

Meanwhile, police in Waikato are investigating a series of ram raids, both in Hamilton and Piopio.

A tractor was driven into the Piopio Superette about 5.30am on Saturday, while in Hamilton police are investigating a ram raid of Heathcote Appliances involving three carloads of offenders overnight.

The vehicle was driven into the front of the store at 9.30pm at The Base shopping centre.

Electronic devices and home appliances were taken before the thieves left the scene in vehicles.

It is believed that three silver sedans containing "a number" of people were involved.

"One of these vehicles was reportedly stolen from a car park area at The Base just prior to the incident."

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity of The Base at the time and may have seen anything suspicious.

Anyone who has any information which may assist is asked to call Police on 105 and quote file number 210720/7250.

In Piopio, despite the tractor being driven into the Moa St store, taking out the front door and part of an adjoining wall causing substantial damage, nothing was taken.

Police and the store owner have been contacted for comment.