Several dead in Waikato crash: reports

Several people have reportedly been killed in a crash near Te Awamutu, in the Waikato.

The two-vehicle crash occurred on State Highway 3 / Ohaupo Rd just before 4.45pm.

Police said in a statement that multiple people have been injured.

Media including Stuff and Newshub are reporting that it was a head-on crash, and several people have been killed.

Ohaupo Rd is closed between Jary Rd and Ngaroto Rd and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

Detours are in place.

The serious crash unit is attending.

- RNZ