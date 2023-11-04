Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail strike southern regions

Hail fell across large parts of the South Island and as far south as Dunedin. Photo: RNZ/Tess Brunton

The MetService has issued a weather warning for parts of the South Island and an advisory of torrential rain expected across Canterbury and as far south as Dunedin.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Christchurch, Canterbury Plains and Canterbury High Country until 7pm tonight.

Severe thunderstorms were reported across Ashburton and Timaru including near Woodbury, Geraldine, Orari and Arundel accompanied by hail and heavy downpours and both areas have warnings in place this afternoon.

It began hailing in Kinmont Park near Dunedin earlier this afternoon. Photo: RNZ/Tess Brunton

The weather front is forecast to move north east and is expected to linger over Geraldine, Ealing, Orari, Arundel and Rangitata Island. Towrads the later part of the afternoon they are expected to lie near Timaru, St Andrews, Pereora and the Hunters Hills.

The treacherous weather will continue to affect Canterbury and Christchurch City throughout the afternoon and into the early evening with a risk of localised heavy rain and hail.

The Waitaki River and Rangiora, including near the foothills are also likely to experience heavy rain and hail with a possibility of flash flooding in low lying areas such as rivers and narrow valleys and possible land slips.

The MetService is warning that the thunderstorms could produce up to 20-35mm/h of rain and hail greater than 22mm in diameter which might cause damage to crops and vehicles.

Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous and travellers are warned that there is a chance of small-localised tornadoes due to the thunderstorm activity.