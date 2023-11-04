Severe thunderstorms, torrential rain and hail strike southern regions

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A severe thunderstorm watch is in place for Christchurch, Canterbury Plains and Canterbury High Country until 7pm tonight.
Severe thunderstorms were reported across Ashburton and Timaru including near Woodbury, Geraldine, Orari and Arundel accompanied by hail and heavy downpours and both areas have warnings in place this afternoon.
The treacherous weather will continue to affect Canterbury and Christchurch City throughout the afternoon and into the early evening with a risk of localised heavy rain and hail.The Waitaki River and Rangiora, including near the foothills are also likely to experience heavy rain and hail with a possibility of flash flooding in low lying areas such as rivers and narrow valleys and possible land slips.
The MetService is warning that the thunderstorms could produce up to 20-35mm/h of rain and hail greater than 22mm in diameter which might cause damage to crops and vehicles.
Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous and travellers are warned that there is a chance of small-localised tornadoes due to the thunderstorm activity.