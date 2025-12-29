Severe weather to hit much of country

A strong wind watch is in place for the upper South Island tonight, although much of the island will escape the severe weather forecast to batter the North Island.

The watch, issued by MetService, begins at 10pm and covers Marlborough Sounds, Nelson, and the districts of Buller, Grey and Westland north of Harihari.

It is in place until 2pm tomorrow.

Southeast winds may approach severe gales in exposed places, MetService said. There was a moderate chance it will be upgraded to a warning.

Metservice meteorologist Katie Lyons said the South Island was experiencing the calmest weather conditions.

"While it has its things going on, it's definitely much better than than the North Island," she said.

"In particular, places like the West Coast, maybe Fiordland as well, are really the better spots for today. Eventually things will move south towards them as well."

Meanwhile MetService is forecasting heavy rain and/or strong winds for much of the North Island.

A heavy rain warning is in place for Gisborne/Tairāwhiti and Coromandel, and for Hawke's Bay from 10am.

Up to 130mm of rain could fall in Gisborne, Hawke's Bay and the Coromandel Peninsula throughout today, with orange warnings in place.

That would impact festival-goers heading to Rhythm and Vines, which typically attracts over 20,000 people to the Waiohika Estate vineyard each year.

Lyons said campers in the Coromandel will already be waking to soggy conditions.

"Unfortunately, things in the Coromandel have deteriorated overnight with that rain setting in. Places in the hills of Coromandel are seeing about 30mm of rain already."

Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel are currently under a strong wind watch, as will be the central North Island from 10am.

A warning of severe gales has been issued for Manawatu, Horowhenua and Kapiti coast from 4pm, while the Tararua district and Wairarapa will be under a heavy rain watch from 6pm.

Northland and Whanganui are the places to be in the North Island today for the best weather.

