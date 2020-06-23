Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Severed hand: Two men arrested in relation to assault

    1. News
    2. National

    Two men have been arrested after a man's hand was severed off near Whakatāne.

    Police were called to an address on McKenzie St on Sunday afternoon following an assault where a man suffered head injuries and had his hand cut off.

    The men, aged 31 and 26, will appear in Whakatāne District Court today charged with wounding with intent.

    The victim was stable in the Waikato Hospital's High Dependency Unit, a Waikato District Health Board spokeswoman said.

    Police were still making inquiries into what happened.

    They were asking for anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a black Great Wall ute in the Taneatua or Ruatoki area on Sunday to contact them.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg