Seymour not keen on swastika ban - despite gang patch crackdown

By Craig McCulloch of RNZ

ACT leader David Seymour says he does not support banning swastikas in public, because he likes "knowing who the idiots in society are", despite the coalition recently prohibiting the display of gang patches.

The comments come amid a large Mongrel Mob tangi in Lower Hutt and weeks out from the coalition's ban on gang insignia takes effect.

In Auckland yesterday, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon was asked whether the government would follow Australia in also banning the Nazi salute and symbols, both of which are sometimes used by the Mob.

Luxon gave no indication such a move was being actively considered by the coalition, but did say: "We are up for those conversations."

Today, Seymour told RNZ he was not in favour of a swastika ban.

"I hate those symbols and salutes, but I quite like knowing who the idiots in society are, and if they're prepared to self-identify like that, I think that's actually helpful to everyone."

Asked by RNZ why he took a different position when it came to gang patches, Seymour said that decision had been driven by the intimidating nature of such symbols.

"There's a difference there," he said. "People are genuinely intimidated by seeing certain gang patches and symbols."

David Seymour says gang patches are a source of intimidation. Image: RNZ

Seymour was asked whether he thought people - including the Jewish community in his own Epsom electorate - might be similarly intimidated by seeing a swastika.

He said he thought they'd more likely be grateful to be made aware of that person's views: "If I see one of those in New Zealand, I think what an idiot.

"What do you achieve? I mean, you talk about a tiny minority of incredibly stupid people. If they're prepared to self-identify, let's let them."

Seymour also cited the Bill of Rights as a potential obstacle, despite that being one of the same objections made against the gang patch ban.

"You can always ignore the Bill of Rights. It actually has a clause within itself that says you're able to do that. But it doesn't mean that they don't give you pause for thought."

Did he not pause for thought over the gang patch ban?

"I get pause for thought at every initiative that goes through Cabinet, because I'm a thoughtful guy."

Approached for comment, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith reiterated Luxon's view that the coalition was "open to having those conversations".

"However, no decisions have been made. Our first priority is to implement the government's substantial law and order programme, which includes giving police extra powers to deal with gangs and toughening up sentencing legislation," Goldsmith said in a statement.

He was asked last month to explain why the government had focused its attention on gang patches and not symbols of hate, such as swastikas or terrorist insignia.

In response, he said: "We're not having a debate about that broader issue at the moment, we're focused on gang membership... if you want to have a broader discussion around free speech, we can do that another time."

In late 2023, Australia passed legislation banning the Nazi salute and the display of terrorist symbols following a rise in anti-Semitic incidents.

The ban came into effect in January.