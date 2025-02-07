SH1 crash involving campervan and tanker highlights speed risk

Rakaia Community Association president Neil Pluck (far right) with (from left) Rakaia School principal and volunteer firefighter Mark Ellis, Canterbury Motorcycles and Kawasaki Canterbury Ltd owner Clint Collett and fellow community association member Helen Lewis. PHOTO: DELLWYN MOYLAN

Rakaia Volunteer Fire Brigade chief Tyrone Burrowes was at his Mobil service station when he heard the sound of two vehicles colliding about 10.30am on Monday.

Next thing he was off to the fire station nearby, from where firefighters responded.

A campervan and milk tanker had collided, at the corner of State Highway 1 and Elizabeth Ave, near the Mobil.

It is understood the campervan had been travelling south on the highway and turned to go on to Elizabeth St. It went into the path of the milk tanker, which had been travelling north on the highway.

Photos of the scene showed the damaged campervan on its side, next to the truck, which had damage to its front.

Burrowes said two of three occupants in the campervan had got out of the vehicle by the time firefighters arrived. The brigade then cut the windscreen of the campervan out to help the third occupant climb out.

Firefighters assisted the patients until Hato Hone St John arrived.

St John said it transported two patients, in moderate and minor condition, to Ashburton Hospital.

The highway was blocked following the crash.

Hilton Haulage chief executive Dylan Fitzgerald confirmed one of its tanker vehicles was involved in the crash.

‘‘We are unable to comment on any possible causes, but will support their police in their investigation.’’

Meanwhile, Rakaia residents will lobby government to keep the State Highway 1 speed limit through town at 50km/h.

The speed limit was reduced from 70km/h to 50km/h in May last year, in line with a reduction of the 100km/h limit to 80 north of the town due to the construction of new weighbridge stations.

But the Minister of Transport Chris Bishop announced last week it would reverse blanket speed limit reductions by July 1.

Rangitata MP James Meager is on board with their fight, saying he also wants the lowered speed limit to stay.

‘‘I will be working with NZTA over the coming weeks to work on an option for maintaining the speed limit as it currently is,’’ Meager said.

A campervan was hit by a milk tanker while turning on SH1 at Rakaia on Monday. PHOTO: NZ EMERGENCY GROUP ON FACEBOOK

Rakaia Community Association chair Neil Pluck welcomed Meager’s stance, but was not confident it would resolve the issue.

‘‘Good on James, and thank you very much. But I’m pretty bloody sceptical,’’ Pluck said.

He planned to approach Meager about seeking a reversal of the government decision.

‘‘With my experience, dealing with Transit (New Zealand Transport Authority Waka Kotahi), they don’t tend to listen,’’ Pluck said.

Rakaia School principal Mark Ellis said the crash between the campervan and milk tanker showed what could happen on the highway.

Keeping the speed lower not only improved safety for drivers, but also for families in the town needing to cross the road.

The Government’s decision to increase the limit again was ‘‘a rush decision with no consultation’’, he said.

Clint Collett at Canterbury Motorcycles on the highway in Rakaia said Monday’s crash could have been fatal if the speed limit was 70km/h.

He said when the limit was 70km/h previously, he would hear cars and trucks tooting their horns to avoid accidents two to three times per day. With the limit now 50km/h, he rarely heard this.