Photo: GNS

Thousands of people have reported feeling a shallow 4.3 quake that struck near Christchurch this morning.

The quake hit at 7.49am. It was centred 10 km south-west of Christchurch at a depth of 6km.

GeoNet said it had a preliminary magnitude of 4.3.

There have been no reports of damage.

Some 8500 people have reported feeling the quake, GeoNet said.