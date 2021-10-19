Shelter protects driver from Arthur's Pass rockfall

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The large shingle slip happened mid-afternoon on Monday in the Otira Gorge on the West Coast side of Arthur's Pass.
The truck and trailer was travelling down a steep section of the alpine route when it was forced to come to a stop under the rock shelter, as 1m boulders tumbled down on to the road and blocking traffic.
The driver was able to get out of the truck and was picked up by road crews and taken to Arthur's Pass.
The shelter was built in the 1990s to protect SH73 from rockfall and slips that regularly occur on the winding road.
Almost 200mm of rain has fallen in the pass over the last two days and that loosened shingle and scree in the area.
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency maintenance contract manager Moira Whinham said: "With rain continuing to fall across the main divide, it (was) not safe to reopen the highway (last) night."
"Electronic message signs will be in place at each end of the road – near Kumara Junction and at Springfield warning people of this closure and roadblocks are in place at Arthur's Pass and Otira," Whinham said.