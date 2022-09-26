Shooter on the run after one injured in Napier

Armed police are searching for a person in Napier following a firearms incident. Photo: Paul Taylor

Police are investigating after a shooting in Napier seriously injured a man in his 30s this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the firearms incident happened near the intersection of Tait Dr and Lamason St about 1.15pm.

A St John spokesperson said an ambulance was called to Tait Dr in Greenmeadows at 1.16pm and took one person to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

A Te Whatu Ora Te Matau a Māui Hawke's Bay spokeswoman said a man in his 30s was being assessed in the emergency department of the hospital at 3pm.

A police spokeswoman said the man had sustained a leg injury and the offender had left the scene. Police were in the area searching for a person of interest, and were initially armed as a "precaution".

At 4pm police said they had yet to locate the offender and were winding down their active search, and beginning their investigation phase.

"At this stage there is no information to suggest a risk to the wider public. We thank our community for their patience."