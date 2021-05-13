Thursday, 13 May 2021

Shopper pulls knife on terrified Christchurch store attendant

    By Bea Gooding
    1. News
    2. National

    A Briscoes store assistant in Hornby has been left shaken after a man threatened her with a knife...
    A Briscoes store assistant in Hornby has been left shaken after a man threatened her with a knife over counterfeit money. Photo: Geoff Sloan
    A terrified Christchurch store assistant was threatened with a knife yesterday when an angry customer tried to buy electric blankets with counterfeit notes.

    Described as a man with facial tattoos, the offender was attempting to use a mixture of real and fake $50 notes at Briscoes, Hornby, when the employee refused to accept the cash.

    But when the store assistant did not return the fake cash to the offender as requested, he pulled her hair and produced a knife, The Star was told.

    Briscoes refused to comment on the incident yesterday and police were unable to provide information.

    The Star was told the employee was “very shaken up” when things escalated after he “pulled a knife on her.”

    The aftermath of Dunedin’s Countdown supermarket stabbing attack on Monday. Photo: ODT
    The aftermath of Dunedin’s Countdown supermarket stabbing attack on Monday. Photo: ODT
    The employee, who has been working at the Hornby store for a number of years, called police and made a statement at the scene.

    The Star has been told police were able to take note of the number plate of the offender’s car in the Briscoes car park.

    The incident comes after four people were injured when they were stabbed by a man wielding several small knives at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin on Monday.

    A 42-year-old man was arrested in relation to the incident and charged with four counts of attempted murder.

    He appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Tuesday afternoon and was given name suppression. He will next appear at the High Court in June.

    It also follows an increasing number of incidents in Christchurch involving counterfeit money, especially fake $50 notes.

    Star News

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter