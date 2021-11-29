Shots fired, blaze at West Auckland house

Armed police have surrounded a property in Glen Eden. Photo: NZ Herald

Armed police have swarmed on a house in Auckland's Glen Eden as thick black smoke can be seen coming from the property.

It is understood three people have been injured and police have confirmed that shots were fired at the scene this morning.

One person bleeding in the face was escorted from the property and treated by waiting ambulance staff.

Armed police surrounded the house in Danube Lane in West Auckland - a witness said they heard officers telling someone to "put it down".

Police confirmed they responded to an incident around 8.17am involving a "reported house fire with shots being fired".

"The scene is secure but the incident is still unfolding. We will provide more information as soon as it is available."

Smoke could be seen billowing from the property. Photo: supplied via NZ Herald

An eyewitness said they saw armed police surround the property before allowing firefighters on site to put out the blaze.

At least five gunshots were heard and residents are being told to stay in their houses.

Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the single-storey house was well-involved in fire.

He wasn't aware of any injuries relating to the fire at this stage.

Police did not believe anyone is inside the house.