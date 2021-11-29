Shots fired, blaze at West Auckland house

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It is understood three people have been injured and police have confirmed that shots were fired at the scene this morning.
One person bleeding in the face was escorted from the property and treated by waiting ambulance staff.
Armed police surrounded the house in Danube Lane in West Auckland - a witness said they heard officers telling someone to "put it down".
Police confirmed they responded to an incident around 8.17am involving a "reported house fire with shots being fired".
"The scene is secure but the incident is still unfolding. We will provide more information as soon as it is available."
At least five gunshots were heard and residents are being told to stay in their houses.
Northern fire communications shift manager Colin Underdown said the single-storey house was well-involved in fire.
He wasn't aware of any injuries relating to the fire at this stage.
Police did not believe anyone is inside the house.