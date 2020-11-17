Shots fired at police car in Whangarei

A police officer has been shot at by a driver at a checkpoint in Whangarei.

At 2.13am today, a vehicle with two occupants pulled into the checkpoint, but drove off before police could speak with the male driver.

Shortly after, the driver fired a shot into the air. The vehicle then stopped and he fired a number of shots at the police unit from the vehicle, Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said.

None of the shots hit the patrol vehicle and fortunately the officer was not injured.

The Armed Offender Squad were called in and a short time later police found the vehicle up a driveway in Otuhiwai Cres.

Police said the incident would be extremely concerning to the community and wanted to assure people they were working hard to identify and locate those involved.