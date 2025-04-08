'Significant damage' after tornado hits Levin

Fence and trees at Top 10 Holiday Park Levin. Photo: Supplied via RNZ

The North Island town of Levin has been hit with a "mini-tornado" which took down trees and lifted roofs this morning.

Strong wind watches across central and eastern parts of the country are either in full effect or building up to begin later this morning, MetService says.

MetService has put a severe wind watch in place for Banks Peninsula.

Horowhenua District Council says initial reports suggest Levin was hit by the freak weather event at about 7.45am.

It has taken down trees, lifted roofs and knocked over fences.

There are reports of damage to buildings and properties in a number of locations around the town, as well as schools, kindies, and community halls.

"Contractors are out responding and clearing drains. Fire and Emergency have been activated, with a diversion on Oxford Street due to a fallen tree.

"Arborists are currently working to clear the road."

No injuries have been reported.

Fenz assistant commander Craig Gold said the tornado had caused significant property damage.

Trampolines had been sent flying and sheds wrecked, he said.

State Highway 1 in Levin is closed southbound at the intersection with Bath St, northbound remains open after a tree fell on a vehicle.

The Kohanga Reo at Kokiri Marae in Petone has been forced to shut today due to flooding.

General manager Tina Olsen-Ratana says Barnes Road was a river early this morning, and the property flooded inside and out.

Clean up is underway but 60 children have had to stay home.

Olsen-Ratana says staff acted quickly and kept most of the water out.

- APL