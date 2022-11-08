Simon Barnett pays tribute to wife amid latest cancer fight

Simon Barnett and wife Jodi. Photo: Supplied

Newstalk ZB host Simon Barnett paid an emotional tribute to his wife Jodi on Tuesday after returning to the airwaves for the first time in four weeks.

Addressing listeners on the show Simon Barnett and James Daniels Afternoons, the broadcasting veteran revealed Jodi’s brain cancer had returned after three years in remission.

Jodi was rushed to the hospital in April 2018 after suffering a seizure at the couple’s Christchurch home. She was later diagnosed with two lesions on her brain.

She went into remission following a tough battle that left her with limited mobility on the right side of her face and speech difficulties.

However, on Tuesday Barnett said Jodi underwent brain surgery two weeks ago, her fourth surgery in total after an MRI showed that a tumour had returned.

“They removed the tumour. I saw the MRI scan before and after, and he managed to get pretty much all of this tumour out, the scan before was overwhelmingly sad,” Barnett said.

He described Jodi’s neurosurgeon, Simon John, as “god-like” and said that his wife would not here without John and the prayers of others.

An emotional Barnett then paid tribute to his wife’s strength.

“She hasn’t been able to speak very well for the last three years but we have our own language, we understand each other very well.

“Without a word of a lie, she is the toughest person I know, not just the toughest woman, but the toughest person,” Barnett said.

“She is so incredibly brave, so strong-willed and so deeply loved by me, the kids, and many other people, and she’s come through it.”

Jodi was back at home recovering after only three days in the hospital.

Jason Winstanley, NZME’s Chief Radio Officer, offered his support to Simon, Jodi and the family.

“Simon and I are friends. I know him and Jodi well, and they will get through this,” Winstanley said.

“All our love, support and best wishes go to Jodi, Simon, their four girls and their wider family, and we wish Jodi a speedy recovery.”

The Barnetts met at Les Mills gym in Christchurch in 1989, and have been married for more than 26 years. The couple have four children together, Sammy, Sophie, Bella and Lily.