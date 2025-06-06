Sinkhole opens on key Christchurch road

Photo: Supplied

A sinkhole has opened up on Fendalton Rd - a major thoroughfare in Christchurch.

It's believed a car was in the sinkhole for several hours.

The water supply has been cut in the area for the next few hours.

A worker cordons off the sinkhole. Photo: Supplied

The sinkhole is near St Barnabas Church which is a prominent landmark in the city.

An RNZ reporter says there is a lot of traffic buildup in the Fendalton suburb.

The city was hit by heavy rain on Thursday.