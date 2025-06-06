Sinkhole opens on key Christchurch road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A sinkhole has opened up on Fendalton Rd - a major thoroughfare in Christchurch.
It's believed a car was in the sinkhole for several hours.
The water supply has been cut in the area for the next few hours.
The sinkhole is near St Barnabas Church which is a prominent landmark in the city.
An RNZ reporter says there is a lot of traffic buildup in the Fendalton suburb.
The city was hit by heavy rain on Thursday.