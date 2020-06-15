Sir George Grey statue vandalised

The statue of Sir George Grey in Albert Park. Photo: NZ Herald

A statue of Sir George Grey, New Zealand's 11th Prime Minister, has been vandalised in an Auckland park.

Red paint has been smeared across the face, chest and hands of the statue in Albert Park.

Auckland Art Collection manager Peter Tilley the incident happened on Sunday night.

"Our contractors will remove all paint by the end of the week."

The Mt Albert statue wasn't the only tagging incident over the weekend.

The Ōtāhuhu First World War memorial on 591 Great South Rd, was heavily tagged on Sunday, Tilley said.

Police told The New Zealand Herald a 25-year-old woman was arrested following an incident where a memorial statue was vandalised in Otahuhu yesterday morning.

The woman was charged with wilful damage and is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on June 18, a police spokeswoman said.