Six dead in horror 24 hours on roads

Two people have been killed in a three-car crash near Otorohanga in Waikato, the second double fatal incident on New Zealand roads in 24 hours.

In total, six people have been killed in four separate crashes since about midday yesterday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) confirmed two people had died in a crash on State Highway 3 before the turnoff to Waitomo Caves, about 5km south of Otorohanga and 1km north of Golf Rd.

Police were called to the scene about 9.50am today.

Yesterday afternoon, a father and son died in a crash involving a tanker near Marsden Point in Northland.

An unmarked police car heading to the smash collided with another vehicle, injuring two police officers and the driver of the other car.

The crash, which happened about 12.10pm, blocked State Highway 1 about 500m north of the Mangapai intersection until about 1.45pm.

A 31-year-old man and his 13-year-old son died at the scene.

The tanker driver was unhurt.

Meanwhile, a woman has died overnight from injuries she received when she crashed her car into a tree in North Waikato yesterday.

The 34-year-old was driving on Tauhei Rd, about 15km north of Morrinsville, when she crashed just before 2pm, police said in a statement.

Her husband received minor injuries, but the woman had to be freed from the vehicle by emergency services.

She was flown to Waikato Hospital but died about midnight, police said.

In Christchurch, a motorcyclist was killed and another person injured after the motorcycle collided with a car last night.

That incident happened on Queen Elizabeth II Drive shortly after 9.15pm.

St John confirmed one person had died. The driver and sole occupant of the car suffered minor injuries.