Six dead on roads in weekend crashes

Six people have died in three separate road crashes over the weekend.

Police have confirmed three people died after a two-vehicle crash in Whangārei on Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened about 4.10pm on State Highway 1 at Kauri, between Saleyards Rd and Richards Rd.

Another person has died, and four people were seriously injured, in a crash in Taupō at 9.10pm.

It happened on the East Taupō Arterial of State Highway 1, just north of Centennial Drive.

A motorbike rider died in a crash involving a bus on Union Road in Mauku, near Pukekohe, just after 6pm on Saturday.

In Christchurch, a single-vehicle crash in Bromley about 12.10am on Sunday claimed the life of one person.