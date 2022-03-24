Six injured in Auckland shooting

Armed police stationed were outside the home. Photo: NZ Herad

Six people have been injured, two seriously, after a shooting at an Auckland property overnight.

Auckland City Detective Senior Sergeant Steve Salton said police were investigating the circumstances of a firearms incident in the suburb of Glen Innes that had left five people in hospital.

He said at 2.55am today, offenders approached a property in Heatherbank St and a number of shotgun rounds were discharged.

Six people had suffered injuries as a result, with five taken to Auckland City Hospital.

Two people were in a serious condition, with the rest in moderate condition.

"Our inquiries are under way into exactly what has led to this incident occurring at the address, Salton said.

"This will include speaking with those people at the address as well as wider area inquiries."

Glen Innes residents would notice a heightened police presence over the coming days and a scene guard was at the property.

A scene examination would also take place.