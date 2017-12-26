Six injured in two-car crash north of Timaru

Two people have serious injuries and four others are hurt after a second horror crash on State Highway 1 in Canterbury today.

Two cars collided at Orari, north of Timaru, at 11.40am, police said.

Fire, police and ambulances were at the crash at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Orari Station Road.

St John said two people had serious injuries, while the other four all sustained moderate injuries.

Those caught up in the road carnage say a rescue helicopter has arrived to take people to hospital.

The road is blocked and diversions are likely to be put in place.

It follows an earlier crash at Glenavy that killed two people.