Six kids aged 12, 13 arrested over car break-ins

Six children aged 12 and 13 years have been arrested overnight for breaking into cars in East Auckland.

A police spokesperson said officers received reports at 3.45am about the group of offenders and the Eagle helicopter was sent.

Counties Manukau East area prevention manager Inspector Rakana Cook said two vehicles were seen travelling together and one came to a stop in Ōtara after spikes were deployed on Ti Rakau Drive. Five young people were arrested.

“Eagle has continued to observe the movements of the second vehicle as it travelled around the Howick and Whitford area.”

Spikes were again successfully deployed on the Panmure Bridge, and the driver was taken into custody on the Ellerslie-Panmure Highway, Cook said.

All six were aged between 12 and 13 and would be referred to Youth Aid.

“I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this suspicious activity to us, so we can respond,” Cook said.

“A good description was provided to the police, and this assisted the Eagle crew when they arrived in the area.”