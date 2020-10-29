Six new Covid cases in managed isolation

Photo: Getty Images

There are six new cases of Covid-19 detected in managed isolation facilities to report in New Zealand, but no new community cases for the seventh consecutive day.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon that all six cases were identified during routine testing around day 3 of their stay in managed isolation.

One person arrived from the Netherlands via Singapore on October 23, and four people arrived from India on October 24.

The ministry said it was seeking details of the sixth person’s arrival.

Two previously reported cases were now considered to have recovered, bringing the total number of active cases to 70.

The total number of confirmed cases now stands at 1593.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 7403 tests for Covid-19, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,083,230.

The ministry said the crew of the cargo ship Ken Rei were tested for the virus again yesterday and all returned a second negative result. The ship will depart Napier today and head for Tauranga.

The NZ COVID Tracer app recorded 808,250 poster scans over the last 24 hours, and the ministry said this was encouraging to see the uptick in scans continuing after Labour Weekend.

A further 29,605 manual diary entries were created over the same period.

- ODT Online