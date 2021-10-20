Six people issued infringement notices after North Shore party

Police have issued infringement notices to six people who attended a wild North Shore party that flouted level 3 rules.

A seventh person has been referred to the police youth aid section - and police say more infringements notices are likely to follow.

"Police reiterate that we will not tolerate this type of breach of alert level restrictions and would like to thank those members of the public who reported the matter to us," police said today.

More than 50 people attended the house party in the suburb of Redvale on Saturday night.

A man, 28, has already been summoned to court over the party.

"Police expect further infringements to be issued and we are continuing to identify individuals who attended.

"Police are advising those who were present at this gathering that rather than wait for police to come to them, there is an opportunity to take accountability for their own actions and contact police about this matter."

Several influencers who attended the party have since been dropped by their modelling agency.

Police had confirmed they received a noise complaint at the property early on Sunday morning.

"A police unit attended the address after 4am to find the majority of the partygoers had since left," police have said.

"Police spoke to occupiers and initiated further inquiries for follow-up enforcement actions."

Police have been reviewing social media videos of the party and considering "enforcement options".

"Police are disappointed this event went ahead given it is not permitted under the current restrictions."