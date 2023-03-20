Six temporary bridges to be built, Napier-Taupo highway reopens

The Redcliffe Bridge between Taradale and Waiohiki in Hawke's Bay has been left in ruins after Cyclone Gabrielle hammered the region. Photo: NZ Herald

Six new temporary bridges will be delivered to cyclone-impacted areas in Hawke’s Bay, East Coast and Manawatū as the Government pushes to repair the damaged transport network.

Today's announcement was made as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins provided an update on how the Government is addressing damaged areas of the country’s transport network following last month's devastating Cyclone Gabrielle.

Transport Minister Michael Wood also gave an update on when three damaged state highways would reopen after SH5 between Napier and Taupō opened for motorists today.

The bridge sites include four in Hawke’s Bay: Moeangiangi, Whanawhana, Ellis-Wallace and Mangatutu low level, as well as one on the East Coast (Hollywood) and one in Manawatū (Makiekie Coal Creek).

Site investigation and the design process to build the Bailey bridges was currently under way. Another four sites were being considered.

From today, SH 5 (Napier to Taupō) was open between 7am-7pm with closure points at SH2 (Kaimata Rd), Glengarry Rd and Matea Rd overnight.

Temporary speed restrictions and other traffic management measures would be in place as contractors continued work on a number of damaged sites along the highway.

“State Highway 5 is a critical access point into Hawke’s Bay and the Government welcomes the news it is open to all traffic during daylight hours,” Associate Transport Minister Kiri Allan said.

“Restoring this connection is a milestone for the region following the devastating impact of Cyclone Gabrielle, and a critical step to provide resilient and safe connections for local businesses in the farming, horticulture and tourism industries.

Driving from Napier to Taupō traditionally took about two hours but with SH5 out of action, motorists were forced to travel south as far as Woodville near Palmerston North before turning north towards Taupō - a journey that lasted up to five hours.

Meanwhile, SH2 between Tangoio and Tūtira is open for restricted access for residents/essential services/stock movements from today during set times and with traffic management/speed limits.

SH1 over the Brynderwyns between Wellsford and Auckland was expected to temporarily re-open in the coming weeks, with further works and closures still required.

SH38 from Tuai to Aniwaniwa Falls required sluicing work to be completed first, but could open in the next few weeks.

The timeframes provided by the Government were indicative but it was hoped it would allow communities to plan.

”Our immediate priority has been to reopen lifeline roads and reconnect isolated communities,” Wood said.

”So far 91 per cent of the 1346km of damaged state highways have been reopened to lifeline access.”

Waka Kotahi/ NZ Transport Agency had been working with an Australian distributor to find more stock, Hipkins said. They were working with local authorities to appropriately distribute the $250 million fund.

Hipkins noted some workers had been getting abused by motorists, saying he understood why people were frustrated but it was “not OK” to take it out on those working to repair roads.

Waka Kotahi would also be releasing recovery dashboards for Northland, Gisborne, Waikato and Hawkes Bay that outline which roads have been reopened, and indicative opened timeframes for roads still being worked on.