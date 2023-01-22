Sixth Auckland drowning in 48 hours

One person has died following a water-related emergency north of Auckland this afternoon, the sixth drowning in Auckland in 48 hours.

Desperate beachgoers performed CPR on a man for 30 minutes until paramedics arrived at Anchor Bay, Takatu Rd, Tāwharanui.

Police confirmed someone died at the beach shortly before 2pm.

St John Ambulance sent two helicopters and two ambulances to the scene.

A witness told the Herald the man got into trouble in the water.

“Public has carried out CPR for about 30 mins (or more) before paramedics arrived. Paramedics are still busy with the man and have been for a long time now. Unsure of the current status and if the man survived or not.”

The woman said her brother was one of those who had performed CPR on the man.