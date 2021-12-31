Sizzling start to New Year for some

It looks like a scorching start to the new year for many, with temperatures set to hit 30C in some places in coming days.

MetService said the country would kick off the new year in style this weekend as a ridge of high pressure pushed temperatures into the high 20s and beyond.

Taumarunui in the North Island is set to be one of the hottest places, with daily maximum temperatures at or above 30C from tomorrow through until Wednesday.

Tauranga and Twizel are also set to hit 30C on New Year's Day, while many other places will sit in the mid to high 20s for the first day of 2022.

Those in the holiday hotspots of Northland are set to start the year with a day of long, fine breaks, southerly breezes and a high of 26°C.

It's a similar story in Auckland - where a mainly fine day is on the cards and a high of 25C.

The Coromandel region will see some morning and evening cloud with light winds, but otherwise a fine New Year's Day.

Taupō - which was 24C today - is forecast to jump to 28C tomorrow. Bar morning cloud in some areas, it will be a fine day in the central North Island town tomorrow.

It will be warm in Queenstown on the first day of the year, with a high of 26C and some morning cloud, light winds and afternoon southwesterlies.

The high temperatures for the resort will continue for the first few days of 2022 before dipping to 22C on Wednesday.

Dunedin will also enjoy a spell of fine, warm weather, with temperatures in the mid 20s until Wednesday.

The sun made a grand appearance for the last day of 2021. Kawerau was the warmest place in the country with 29C, Tauranga hit 27C, while most other places reached at least 20°C.