Sledgehammer-wielding thief hits Auckland cash exchange

The sledgehammer-wielding masked man struck while the mall was busy on Sunday last week. Photo via NZ Herald

Police are investigating a dramatic day-time robbery after a man in a balaclava, wielding a sledgehammer, smashed his way into a cash exchange at a West Auckland mall and took a bag-load of cash.

Police said they responded to reports of a man carrying a large box with a long-handled sledgehammer inside it near LynnMall on Sunday around 11.30am.

“As he approached the shopping centre, he has pulled a balaclava over his face before using the sledgehammer to smash his way through the side window. Staff inside the store staff sheltered in the rear office,” a police spokesperson said.

Video footage of the brazen heist shows the thief throwing himself on to the counter to reach the till which he then rips out and empties into a bag.

He then runs off from the store as a shop worker phones for help.

The robber hit while the mall was busy.

Police are investigating an aggravated robbery at LynnMall in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

During the incident, a shopkeeper can be seen at the back corner of the store.

“Thankfully, no one was injured, but police acknowledge the incident was distressing for the workers involved.”

An eye-witness wrote on a Facebook that the robber was chased down by a “nana” until he got to his car, while another wrote that he “left in a flash”.

A police spokesperson said the robber fled from the mall to an awaiting car.

The vehicle was then spotted running a red light on Clarke St and was last seen at the intersection of Clarke St and Rankin Ave.

“The investigation into this incident in ongoing and Police are asking for anyone who may have dashcam footage of that area between 11.15am-11.45am on Sunday, November 12, to please come forward,” they said.