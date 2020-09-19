Slow going over damaged Harbour Bridge

Traffic over the Auckland Harbour Bridge's clip-on lanes on Saturday morning. Photo: NZTA

Traffic on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is making slow progress as delays continue, after a truck toppled and damaged the superstructure.

Only the clip-on lanes on either side of the bridge are open and engineers are assessing a buckled steel upright pillar damaged yesterday.

Earlier this morning, southbound traffic was barely reaching 10km/h on the approach to the bridge, as four lanes merge into two.

The New Zealand Transport Ageency has asked motorists to consider using the Western Ring Route instead of the bridge, or to allow extra time to cross the bridge.

Engineers have warned there will be a significant reduction to the capacity of the bridge for anywhere between several days and several weeks, while the damage is repaired.

Huge traffic jams built up through parts of the city yesterday after the accident, just after 11am yesterday, when two trucks travelling on the bridge were toppled by a massive gust of wind.

The main damage was caused by a southbound shipping container truck that was blown sideways into one of the bridge's upright structural beams.

The truck was able to carry on, but part of the bridge had been sheared off, and "a permanent fix will be a long term process", NZTA Waka Kotahi's Neil Walker said.