Small plane crash-lands at Christchurch Airport

The light aircraft landed without wheels after midday today. Photo: NZ Herald

A small plane has landed on its belly at Christchurch International Airport.

Two airport emergency rescue vehicles were at the scene, just south of the main terminal building.

There was no sign of fire.

Two occupants of the light plane are safe with no injuries, a police spokesperson said.

Planes were continuing to land on the east-west runway.

An airport spokeswoman said: "There has been an incident at Christchurch Airport where a light aircraft had a mechanical issue and landed with its wheels up, just south of the intersection of the two airport runways.

"The airport remains open and continuing to operate as work continues with various agencies."