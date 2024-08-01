Small polytechs federated, others to stand alone in govt plan

Education Minister Penny Simmonds says changes are needed because the creation of Te Pūkenga has failed. Photo: RNZ

The government has unveiled plans to group the weakest polytechnics together and let the strongest stand alone.

A consultation document published on Thursday said a federation of small polytechnics would be supported by the Open Polytechnic.

It did not say which polytechnics might be able to stand alone and which might be included in the federation.

It said standards for industry training would be overseen by eight boards, which might also have the power to arrange and offer training.

The Ministry of Education's regulatory impact statement warned the option carried risks, and it recommended instead forming four regional groups of polytechnics.

It said creating the federation would be complex and there was a risk it and the standalone institutions could fail. However, it also said it did not have a strong view on which option was preferable.

"Given the degree of change that the sector has been through over the past four years, we would previously have erred on the side of giving the status quo more time to bed in, allowing Te Pūkenga an opportunity to fully implement its transformation programme," the ministry said.

"However, this option has become less viable over time as the central capacity and capability of Te Pūkenga is reduced to reflect government expectations. This approach would still have come with risks and costs (as outlined in the problem definition), and there are no guarantees that the new operating model would have been successful."

Education Minister Penny Simmonds said the changes were needed because the creation of Te Pūkenga had failed.

"We propose to replace Te Pūkenga with a network of regional institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) and an industry training system that is closer to industry. ITPs that have a clear pathway to financial sustainability as stand-alone institutions will be given greater autonomy under Te Pūkenga from 1 January 2025 and would be re-established as autonomous entities from 1 January 2026.

"We are proposing grouping the remaining ITPs into a federation, anchored by the Open Polytechnic of New Zealand. This would preserve ITPs' local identities and maintain regional access while using educational programmes, academic and back-office support from the Open Polytechnic so they do not have to do everything themselves."

For industry training the consultation document said one option was to create eight boards similar to the former industry training organisations.

"Under this model, 'industry training boards' (a provisional name) would be responsible for industry standards-setting and arranging industry training. Industry training boards would take responsibility for existing work-based programmes offered by Te Pūkenga's work-based learning division," it said.

The other option was to replace workforce development councils, which had been set up as standard-setting bodies, with eight industry boards.

"Under this model, standalone industry-led bodies would be responsible for standards-setting, including qualification development, workforce forecasting, and ensuring that provision meets industry needs," the document said.

"They would have a clearer and more directly industry-relevant remit than Workforce Development Councils and would likely cover a narrower range of industry areas."

The consultation document said responsibility for setting standards for some small industries could be transferred to the Qualifications Authority.