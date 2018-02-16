Smash and grab: Jewellery targeted in brazen raid

Four offenders are being sought following the daylight robbery of a jewellery store in Auckland.

The four heavily disguised males smashed their way into the store on Stoddard Rd in Mt Roskill on Tuesday, around 12.48pm.

Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin of the Auckland City Crime Squad said the offenders arrived at the store in a stolen vehicle, before kicking and smashing their way through glass security doors.

They then used weapons to break into jewellery cabinets before fleeing with a large amount of jewellery.

"These offenders have committed an alarming attack in broad daylight while members of our community were going about their daily business," Baldwin said.

"The ordeal was frightening for the victims involved and those who were in the store at the time of the incident - it's very fortunate that no one was injured."

Police are appealing for the public's to help identify the four men, plus a possible fifth offender who may have been driving a stolen vehicle used during the robbery - which was recovered later the same day.

"Although the offenders faces were disguised someone will recognise them and know who they are. We're asking anyone who may have information to do the right thing and contact police so we can identify these offenders and hold them to account for their actions," Baldwin said

Police are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a dark green older model Toyota with the right rear passenger window covered in tape near Valonia Reserve, Mt Roskill either before or after the incident.

If you have any information that could help the investigation, please contact Detective Senior Sergeant Glenn Baldwin on 09 302 6557 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.