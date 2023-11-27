Smokefree legislation would have driven black market: Luxon

Christopher Luxon will be sworn in as New Zealand's 42nd prime minister today. Photo: RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

The new government is committed to continuing to lower smoking rates in New Zealand but does not agree with components of the legislation passed to do so in the last term, incoming prime minister Christopher Luxon says.

National has formed a government alongside Act and New Zealand First, but it comes with a number of concessions around proposed tax cuts, as well as climate, treaty and health issues.

The tax cuts National campaigned on will go ahead, but they will no longer be funded through a tax on foreign buyers.

Instead, amendments to the Smokefree Environments and Regulated Products Act 1990, which underpin New Zealand's world-first smokefree laws, will be repealed.

Luxon told Morning Report there were "some practical issues" with the amendments to legislation passed last year that National, Act and New Zealand First disagreed with, such as reducing the number of retailers that could sell tobacco.

The amendments, parts of which are yet to come into force, would have reduced the number of places that could sell tobacco products and created a generation of young New Zealanders who would never legally be able to buy them.

"To say that actually, you can concentrate all that distribution in a few shops and you have one smoke shop in one small town in New Zealand, you can't not tell me that will be a massive target for ramraids and crime; there will be an increased black market - an untaxed black market - for cigarette smokes," he said.

"The issue is the component parts of the programme, how does it ultimately get enforced? A 36-year-old can smoke, but a 35-year-old can't smoke down the road? That doesn't sort of make a lot of sense."

Fair pay agreements and Labour's replacements for the RMA are also on the chopping block.

And the parties have agreed to introduce a Treaty Principles Bill and support it to select committee stage.

National has also promised New Zealand First and Act to introduce legislation on a referendum to extend the Parliamentary term to four years.

Luxon will be sworn in as New Zealand's 42nd prime minister today.