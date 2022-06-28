Snow in Canterbury; road warnings for alpine passes

Snow has fallen in Canterbury overnight and there are restrictions in place on one of the alpine passes.

MetService has issued a heavy snow watch for the Canterbury High Country, south of Culverden from 8pm Monday to 8am on Tuesday.

Due to snow on State Highway 73 between Springfield and Arthurs Pass, chains are essential and it is closed to towing vehicles.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists to take extra care traveling the route.

MetService predicted a period of snow down to 400m, with heavy falls above 500m.

Road snowfall warnings have also been issued for the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73) and Lindis Pass (SH8). The warnings are expected to lift throughout the day.

The forecaster says a front brought periods of heavy rain to Westland from yesterday morning which was expected to last until this afternoon.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland south of Otira until 3pm.

It comes after the South Island received its first significant snowfall of the year earlier this month.