Sunday, 20 June 2021

Snow flurries for Canterbury passes, heavy rain watch

    1. News
    2. National

    MetService has issued a warning for snowfall on alpine passes in Canterbury.

    Snow flurries are expected to accumulate on the Lewis Pass (State Highway 7) above 900m from 3am to 10am on Monday and up to 1cm of snow could settle near the summit.

    Snow was also expected on Porters Pass (SH 73) between 3am and 8am, also above 900m, but little is expected to get on the road.

    There was a light dusting of snow on the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, this morning.

    Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place for North Canterbury, north of about Amberley, from 11am on Sunday until 9am on Monday. 

     

     

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter