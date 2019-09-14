Winter road conditions are in force for the Milford Road area. Photo: NZTA/ Milford Road

Snow warnings have been lifted for alpine passes in the South Island, but snow is forecast to affect the Milford Road from Monday.

Earlier, the New Zealand Transport Agency advised that chains were essential, as snowy conditions were affecting the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73).

MetService said about 2cm of snow fell on Arthur's Pass overnight, but the road was clear on Sunday.

Snow had now stopped falling on the three high country passes by late morning.

However, more snow was expected to fall to 1400m on Arthur's Pass and to 1100m in the Canterbury high country at times on Monday.

Further south, the Milford Road (SH94) was open on Sunday, but between 5cm and 10cm could settle on the road near the tunnel from Monday night until Tuesday, with lesser amounts to 600m during Tuesday.

The Crown Range Road linking Queenstown and Wanaka was open.

- ODT Online and RNZ