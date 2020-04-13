Snow showers for alpine roads

The Milford Road closed on Monday afternoon. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

Alpine roads in the South Island are set to get some snow showers from tonight as a cold snap makes its way over the country.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) closed mid-afternoon on Monday from East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) as more snow showers were expected overnight.

MetService said from 8pm tonight until 3am on Tuesday, up to 2cm may accumulate about the Homer Tunnel, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

The Milford Road was likely to reopen about 10am on Tuesday after snow/ice clearing is completed, MIlford Road Alliance advised.

A few snow showers were also expected at times on the Crown Ranger Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka.

From 8pm tonight to 9am on Tuesday, 2cm may accumulate about the summit of the road, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

Snow showers were also forecast for the Lewis Pass (SH7) of up to 2cm until 5am on Tuesday, while Arthur's Pass (SH73) may get 1cm about the summit until midnight on Monday.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch remains in force for coastal Otago south of Palmerston from 11am on Tuesday until 3am on Wednesday during which southwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.

Metservice has also issued a heavy rain warning for the Otago headwaters.