Snowfall warnings issued for Canterbury

MetService has issued road snowfall warnings for the Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthurs Pass (SH73) and Porters Pass (SH73) overnight into Monday.

Road Snowfall Warnings for all New Zealand

Lewis Pass (SH7)

Valid: 6 hours from 10.00pm Sun 27 Aug to 4.00am Mon 28 Aug

Forecast: Snow showers are possible overnight, and up to 1 cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 600 metres.



Arthurs Pass (SH73)

Valid: 6 hours from 8:00pm Sun 27 Aug to 2:00am Mon 28 Aug

Forecast: Snow showers are possible this evening and overnight and up to 1 cm of snow may accumulate on the road above 600 metres.



Porters Pass (SH73)

Valid: 7 hours from 8:00pm Sun 27 Aug to 3:00am Mon 28 Aug

Forecast: This evening and overnight, snow showers are likely with 3 to 5 cm of snow accumulating near the summit and lesser amounts down to 600 metres.